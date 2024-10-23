https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/lifesite-has-written-extensively-and-courageously-on-israels-war-in-gaza-heres-why/

Some of us originally had no idea that numerous secular and orthodox religious Jews and rabbis, and Middle East Catholic and other Christian leaders, are highly critical of Israel and its Zionist ideology.

Tue Oct 22, 2024

(LifeSiteNews) — This series of articles is a response to the often angry, intolerant, and condemning complaints and accusations received from some readers of our articles on the Israel/Palestinian conflict. This, despite us having made one of the greatest efforts in our 27-year history to ensure that everything we have written has been fully verified and supported by numerous statements, links and other evidence from a wide variety of objective, trustworthy, sometimes Christian and frequently Israeli and other Jewish information sources.

We have also found it helpful to follow some Muslim news sources that have been surprisingly objective and professional, contrary to what the Western public are propagandized to believe about them.

For the several senior-level LifeSite journalists who have been researching and writing on this issue, this has been a greater challenge than we could have initially imagined, revealing history and numerous other facts that most of us were previously unaware of.

These discoveries have been personally disturbing and heart-breaking to the point, at times, of bringing some of us to sorrow and tears seeing so many images of young Palestinian children, mothers, fathers and other innocents unjustly enduring horrific harm and suffering unlike any that we have seen in the past.

Additionally, we also came to realize that most of the Western world’s public has been woefully misinformed about the true causes, facts and now catastrophic danger the Middle East and even the world is now imminently facing from this 75-year-old conflict.

Literally millions of lives may be at stake if the more extreme Zionists now in control of Israel are not reined in by an immediate U.S. halt to its massive military “aid” for Israel’s current expansionist ambitions, as happened during past wars in the region.

I don’t recall in all 27 years of LifeSite’s existence enduring such extreme intolerance for factual news reporting that contradicts long-held, immovable views of so many readers.

I suggest that most of these critics, like ourselves, have not been aware of critical history and facts about Israel and the varied indigenous peoples of Palestine – Muslim, Christian and non-Zionist Jews. Unlike ourselves, most of the critics have been exposed to only one controlled narrative and have not had the time, inclination, or ability to research the related issues to the extent that we have.

The many alternative information sources that we discovered and unprecedented live-streamed war reporting by heroic Palestinian, Jewish, and other journalists and medical witnesses on the ground during the battles have been a Godsend. It is said that more journalists have been deliberately killed during this conflict than during any conflict since at least WWII.

This is our daily profession, but we also realize we must strive to develop the attitude towards the critics given to us by Jesus Christ who said on the cross, “forgive them Father for they know not what they do.” It has admittedly been difficult at times, but we might have responded the same as the harsh critics if we had not asked questions, researched and learned what we did.