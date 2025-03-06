https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2025-03-05/pennsylvania-migratory-birds-flu

Louise Moncla, assistant professor of pathobiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, was part of a panel of experts who testified last week to a joint hearing of the state House committees on agriculture and health.

Moncla’s lab is tracking the avian flu virus. She said the virus causing the outbreak that started three years ago is harder to contain than viruses from previous outbreaks. In 2015, she said the U.S. culled about 50 million domestic birds and halted a bird flu outbreak. This time around, more than 160 million birds have been euthanized, and the virus is still spreading.

Moncla said past avian flu outbreaks were mainly spread by birds on farms. But now, it’s wild birds that are responsible for the spread of the flu.

“Because these wild birds are migratory, these viruses can be spread very far geographic distances very rapidly when these birds migrate,” she said.

… There are many low-severity varieties of avian flu circulating in wild birds, Moncla said. Different viruses can get mixed together, making new viruses that can increase the risks for agriculture and for humans.

If the virus reaches cattle, which it has in other states, it’s hard to stop it from spreading, Moncla said. That leads to human exposure risk. She said Pennsylvania is doing well in monitoring for bird flu in cattle and milk.