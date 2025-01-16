Like Rip Van Winkle, the FDA and EPA seem to be waking from a long slumber as MAHA approaches
Or are they just issuing rules to make it appear so? Don't know yet. Here are 3 examples.
FDA: Red Dye #3
FDA: Food labeling—to actually provide consumers useful information that will help them distinguish how healthy or harmful products are? This looks to me like an end-run around truly meaningful food label changes. Are we impressed with this sample label?
EPA admits forever chemicals in sewer sludge might not be such a great idea after all. Is this a repeat of the fluoride experiment: you get rid of a nasty chemical that is very hard and expensive to manage by adding it to food and water? What will EPA do about it? Why did they encourage farmers to spread this poison on their crops? Will we get some accountability for the decision?
I won't believe the FDA ever again until they come clean about the bioweapon COVID injections. They destroyed their credibility then and there.
Like rats OFF THE SHIP