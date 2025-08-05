Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Link for my 10:30 am ET show August 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLink for my 10:30 am ET show August 5Michael and Candice come on at 10 amMeryl NassAug 05, 202523Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Link for my 10:30 am ET show August 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore56Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/youre-employer-can-mandate-killing-you-poisoning-farmland/23Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Link for my 10:30 am ET show August 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore56SharePrevious
California Hospital Concealed Evidence Linking ‘Catastrophic Surge’ in Stillbirths to COVID Vaccine, Lawsuit Alleges
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/michelle-spencer-whistleblower-lawsuit-california-hospital-stillbirth-surge-covid-vaccine/
...........
9TH CIRCUS: Federal Court Dismisses Case Against LA Schools’ COVID Vaccine Mandates for Employees
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/federal-court-dismiss-case-against-los-angeles-schools-covid-vaccine-mandate-employees/
My're employer can kill himself!
https://americasbestpics.com/picture/mandate-legal-definition-blacks-law-dictionary-11th-ed-mandate-4-vOWnF1KB9
From a retired professor at the University of Michigan 2023/8/24 Duration: 1:57
https://rumble.com/v3b5ib2-mandates-are-not-law-we-do-not-comply.html