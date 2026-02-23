https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2026/02/live_free_or_starve.html

Live free or starve!

New Hampshire legislators are trying to bring a semblance of freedom back to the meat market.

John Klar | February 22, 2026

New Hampshire’s House passed a bill on January 7 that would allow farmers to slaughter and process livestock on the farm and use local “custom” slaughterhouses without a USDA inspection. This would permit direct-to-consumer sales of individual cuts of meat, but only within New Hampshire. Given the national shortage of beef and other meat-processing facilities, expanding local meat processing would be a win for everyone. It increases consumer choice, improves affordability, enables successful local food systems, and improves food security. The New Hampshire bill reflects a revolt by states against longstanding federal laws that have centralized U.S. meat processing, crushed small producers, and prevented citizens from transacting with one another. There is a shortage of USDA-inspected meat processing facilities in the United States. Nonetheless, every animal slaughtered in the U.S. whose meat can be sold must be processed at one of these facilities, by law. New Hampshire is trying to change that. New Hampshire’s initiative, HB 396, is modestly titled “AN ACT relative to the processing of beef cows, swine, sheep, and goats at facilities not certified by the United States Department of Agriculture.” Federal restrictions on state businesses have undermined local farms for decades. The Federal Meat Inspection Act of 1906 was broadened to encompass intrastate sales of meat under the 1967 Wholesome Meat Inspection Act. This law drove up compliance costs, put most local slaughterhouses out of business, helped large processing companies gain control of meat processing nationally, and increased prices. As Attorney Pete Kennedy observed in 2020,

the Wholesome Meat Act has done tremendous damage to local slaughterhouse infrastructure around the country. In 1967 there were nearly 10,000 slaughterhouses in the country; today there are [fewer] than 3,000. The bottleneck caused by the lack of slaughterhouses has frustrated small livestock operations in getting their products to market and has led to an inability to meet the overall demand for locally produced meat. The 1967 Act has been one of the worst laws ever passed for local food; what’s more, it was known from the beginning that the Act would have the effect it did.