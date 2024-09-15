Share this postLogical fallacies that, when identified, will help you win argumentsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLogical fallacies that, when identified, will help you win argumentsfrom the Malones' substack today. They do cartoons and memes Fridays and SundaysMeryl NassSep 15, 202418Share this postLogical fallacies that, when identified, will help you win argumentsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareWho is Robert MaloneSunday Strip: Look Over There!Read morean hour ago · 151 likes · 22 comments · Robert W Malone MD, MS18Share this postLogical fallacies that, when identified, will help you win argumentsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious