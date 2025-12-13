Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl's CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

la chevalerie vit
10h

And we need EPA why?

Leslie H MSc
9hEdited

Cool catch. Yet, Context is key:

When I was studying the causal mechanisms of Cancer going into 2015, and realized how US authorities and drug makers were ignoring the international scientists’ findings… I took interest in the publication of the IARC report that featured glyphosate. But I found military-industrial interests and economic domination trumps all once I sought out the practical context:

I looked at our legal standards. The mistaken statement doesn’t matter so much as our regulators’ evasive policies. Causing cancer makes a big GDP.

The problem we face as living beings who prefer life over cancer? Look at the approval or product banning principles in the standards for potentially toxic products. Even if it was at the top of the likely carcinogen list, regulators needed call for a monograph to determine toxicity and carcinogenicity. But THAT work priority is set aside by our brilliant policies that in effect say, no urgency to test or raise concern if a toxin doesn’t consistently cause deadly cancer in all product applications across all markets. The production more than one market or product without causing cancer consistently.., doesn’t get tested for declaration of danger.

All those of us who ate certain agricultural products in cereal or whatever form, or breathed in the toxin from the back lawn or golf course, means that as sure as you or I am not dead yet from THAT cancer, there is no priority in doing the work to eliminate it from the market.

Thankfully RFK Jr was part of the gardener’s landmark case to set a precedent. Yet, what company or group takes responsibility rather than flip the ‘asset’ into a foreign entity and pay a fine that’s all part of the business, if not a potential liability that insurance can cover. It’s sort of like iatrogenic harm. Doesn’t really exist for product makers or prescribers either.

Imagine if Luigi talked about that role of insurance companies. He wouldn’t get any media coverage.

