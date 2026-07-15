Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
4h

"The hunt is on for a link between vaccines and autism (and SIDS too. Rather the campaign is on to deny any links when the cause of SIDS has been obvious for 60 years, i.e. fucking ALUMINUM!!!) ??!! I can solve it and so can anybody else who knows that these shots all contain aluminum and other poison. 60 pediatric shots contain 60 times the "safe" level of aluminum "adjuvant" which infantile kidneys may not be able to extract before it damages nerves. Am I wrong?

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3h

My question(s) for the Reuters author(s) could be:

1) are you liar(s)?

2) are you stupid?

OR - 3) are you stupid liar(s)?

I can't think of any other alternatives.

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