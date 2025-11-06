This is a long list of missed opportunities that have frustrated MAGA, MAHA and everyone who expects an administration that keeps its promises and really cares about working Americans, students, farmers, and eaters. Untie Mr. Kennedy’s hands and let him “go wild” to address the serious health issues facing this country.

Vaccine mandates will win or lose the midterm elections. Check out the medical freedom bill, already law in Idaho, that can protect us all, at the bottom of this post.

Big news: Nancy Pelosi has announced she will retire at the end of this session, in Jan 2027. Finally.

Below is a huge list of contracts Fauci awarded to Ralph Baric during the pandemic. Apparently, Baric is not a cheap date. Fauci paid dearly for his silence.

Why are we paying the Fed (OWNED by a collection of private banks) huge sums for little work and lots of control over us?

How did Fauci, the Don of global infectious disease scientists, control the narratives, keep the money coming and protect himself?

I tried to explain to lots of people that Baric’s claims about the Wuhan scientists doing research in BSL-2 containment (similar to a routine hospital lab) and that was why COVID escaped, was poppycock. Chinese scientists are no more interested in catching the pathogens they study than American scientists. They would not stay something like SARS-CoV-2 in BSL-2. This was a narrative. The real issue was why was Baric pushing this narrative. What had Baric done to produce SARS-CoV-2 or parts of it?

This is BIG: Idaho passed a Health Freedom bill (shepherded by Leslie Manookian) that protects Idaho citizens from ALL medical mandates: vaccines, masks, lockdowns, etc. And we have the tools to pass such a bill this in other states, if activists get their act together and realize the critical importance of such a bill to protect us from the next round of Plandemics.

https://x.com/theHFDF/status/1986137638080831960

(Go to the link posted above for the rest). Republicans, realize this could be your ticket to the midterms.