Lt. Col. Murphy was a Major when he first released the DEFUSE documents. He is one of the lucky ones whose military career was not destroyed for being a whistleblower. The DEFUSE grant proposal is central to understanding the origin of SARS-CoV-2, because after DARPA refused to fund it due to its risk, Fauci funded essentially the same proposal. Now you know why Fauci wanted that pardon so badly.

Jim Haslam has been drilling down into the details of DEFUSE, which was broken up into 3 separate proposals for NIAID funding, and involved all the usual suspects, including Baric, Munster, Daszak, Shi Zheng-Li, and the Duke-NUS center in Singapore.

I disagree with Haslam that SARS-CoV-2 was truly made to be a bat vaccine. You would not put in human-specific binding sites if that were so. You would not add HIV inserts and induce IgG4 class switching to impair human immunity if you were trying to stimulate bat immunity. You would not include many epitopes akin to human tissues to stimulate autoimmunity.

However, claiming the COVID virus was developed to somehow protect the nation by immunizing Chinese bats is (of course) going to be the final play proffered by the biodefense oligarchy. As Samuel Johnson correctly noted, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”

This is an important paper, which has been making the rounds over the past 3 days: to Zero Hedge, TrialSite News, John Leake’s Substack, LinkedIn, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook…

Our Senators, who breathed nary a word about this subject, the US’s worst public health disaster in history, need to read this article. They need to learn what happened to Athens when it embarked on a similarly ignorant course.

Mr. Kennedy is the only person with the knowledge and aptitude to fix this problem before we embark on yet another biodefense disaster. With bird flu we are nearly there. He needs to be confirmed. Please keep those calls going to Senators Collins (ME), Murkowski (AK), Cassidy (LA), Whitehouse (RI), Welch (VT), McConnell (KY).

Please read Lt. Col. Murphy’s article below.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-biodefense-oligarchy-and-its-demographic-defeats/