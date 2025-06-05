You can register to speak in person until 5 pm Thursday June 5 or sign up at the hearing, if there is time. If you wanted to testify virtually, that opportunity requred a signup by 5 pm today ET. Sorry.

You can send written testimony. You can call or write MA legislators regarding the bills. Online Testimony will be accepted until Monday, June 09 at 5:00 PM.

[To submit testimony online you need to first create an account for MyLegislature and follow these instructions. If you already have an account click here.]

It seems that efforts President Trump has made regarding Freedom of Religion, a Constitutional right (thus trumping state law) could be invoked. See his May 1 Executive Order:

Hearing Details - Joint Committee on Public Health

https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/5211

Bills for which testimony will be heard:

But you only need to concern yourself with one or two bills, which will make your feelings clear to legislators. You can read the language for all of them on the Legislative website I linked to above, if you want.

Be sure in your testimony to provide the bill number to which you are speaking. Below are Health Action MA’s interpretations of the bills:

First, S. 1618

Second, H. 2554 which is the same as S. 1557:

Thanks for your help with this!!!