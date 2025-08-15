Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Barbara Charis
Lack of knowledge about good soil practices, leaves many thinking that pesticides are the only answer. This thinking is erroneous. If the soil was regenerated it would eliminate the use of toxic pesticides. Restoring the soil would provide the nutrients that would strengthen the plants and provide natural built-in resistance. Many have been brain-washed by the pesticide companies to think that their way is the only way.

Dean
All I eat is organic, healthy, homemade food. But I was in Costco yesterday and someone was giving out samples of an espresso coffee drink in a can. And let me tell you, this stuff was so incredibly delicious - clearly engineered to be "hyperpalatable" and very successfully so - that even I could get hooked. And I looked at the ingredients and the amount of sugar was insane. And I realized - THIS is the crap that America consumes all day long. THIS is probably the most important source of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. Add 72 childhood vaccines to the mix, and you wonder how anyone makes it to old age.

