https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-pulse/2025/08/14/the-maha-wave-00508935

MAHA REPORT TIMELINE — The White House told several agricultural industry representatives to expect the latest Make America Healthy Again report to be publicly released in September, according to two people familiar with the conversation, POLITICO’s Grace Yarrow reports.

Some farm groups were recently invited to the White House and given 20 to 30 minutes to view a hard copy of a draft strategy report, said the two people, who were granted anonymity to share private details.

The draft report that groups have seen is roughly 15 pages and has only “light” mentions of pesticides, one of the two people said.

But given that officials plan to wait for weeks before publishing the report, anything could change. Farm groups are crossing their fingers that the MAHA Commission won’t scale up plans last minute to crack down on pesticides.

“If the ag community felt like they’d had some success in mitigating some of the worst language, or even taking some of that stuff out, an extra month may not feel like an opportunity,” said one of the people. “It actually might feel like a bigger risk, because if they’re already comfortable with where it sits now, what does an extra month mean?”

“On the other side, the MAHA folks are going to be pushing for more aggressive policy solutions across the board,” the person added. “Maybe it would have been better for it to just pop out as it is.”

Buckle up: Behind the scenes, the White House is taking extra time to review the policy recommendations to “make sure it’s not fucked up like last time,” as one person familiar with the process told our Dasha Burns, referencing the first error-riddled report from the MAHA Commission earlier this year.

An HHS official told our Playbook colleagues that “the team at the White House and HHS is ensuring that whatever is in the report is the best possible product for the American people. If they need more time, they need more time.”