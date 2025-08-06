Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Maler's avatar
Thomas Maler
12h

I listened to Meryl on CHD this morning and she and the other lady mentioned landfill as a good way to dispose of sewage sludge (biosolids). I think the best way to get rid of the toxic soup is to turn it into energy and charcoal in a gasifier or in a pyrolysis unit. I think Dr. Lewis also talks about it in his book Science for sale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol Herrmann's avatar
Carol Herrmann
13h

Didn’t Trump just eliminate or reduce regulations on PFAS?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture