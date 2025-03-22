https://legislature.maine.gov/backend/App/services/getDocument.aspx?documentId=111912

SUMMARY

This resolve creates the Independent Commission to Study the Effects of 5G and Other Non-ionizing Radio Frequency Radiation-emitting Technology. The independent commission is directed to review scientific literature related to the effects of so-called 5G wireless technology and other non-ionizing radio frequency radiation-emitting wireless technology on bird, bee, insect and other wildlife populations and to study the effects of long-term and acute exposure to 5G and other non-ionizing radio frequency radiation-emitting wireless technology and radio frequency radiation on children. The independent commission is required to report findings to the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology and the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs no later than December 3, 2025.