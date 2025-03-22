Mainers: support a bill that will set up a commission to study the effects of 5G and other electromagnetic (non ionizing) radiation on our health and report by year's end
The hearing is this Wednesday at 1 pm. Need you to testify if you have a strong opinion on this, which can be by zoom or in person.
https://legislature.maine.gov/backend/App/services/getDocument.aspx?documentId=111912
SUMMARY
This resolve creates the Independent Commission to Study the Effects of 5G and Other Non-ionizing Radio Frequency Radiation-emitting Technology. The independent commission is directed to review scientific literature related to the effects of so-called 5G wireless technology and other non-ionizing radio frequency radiation-emitting wireless technology on bird, bee, insect and other wildlife populations and to study the effects of long-term and acute exposure to 5G and other non-ionizing radio frequency radiation-emitting wireless technology and radio frequency radiation on children. The independent commission is required to report findings to the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology and the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs no later than December 3, 2025.
If you wish to testify, let me know in the comments and provide a phone number and name, please.
Some peritant 5G information for you guys:
How the illusion of a pandemic was likely created in 2020 - with lessons learned from the illegal Havana Syndrome experiments - and how they will (probably) create another one this year. To start, notice the correlation between the 5G tower and the coronavirus symbol on Great Britain’s 20 pound note:
https://tritorch.com/degradation/5GOnBrittain20PoundNote.png [image]
The “race to 5G” towers are line of sight directed energy weapons - their precision can target you and you alone inside a crowd of people. In 2020, there was a study in a major journal - now scrubbed from the internet - that found that 5G can induce cold symptoms. As many of you know, Wuhan China was the first city to install 5G and was also ground zero for COVID.
What they were doing to make the pandemic seem real - and this is why these death towers are now installed all over the place - is they were following people around via their cell signature through the 5G grid and zapping them with microwaves to induce COVID symptoms.
This way most people “knew” someone diagnosed with COVID and it made the pandemic feel real (and in a way I guess it was, just from a different attack vector).
They would pick a person from a family, give them “COVID”, and then a week later they would pick someone that person came in contact with and give it to them as well. This occurred with families all over the world, and made the transmission chain plausible.
The 2020 pandemic could have easily been nothing more than a contagion illusion constructed with 5G technology, assaulted victims, backstabbing journalists, baffled doctors, false positive factory PCR testing, and word of mouth.
For more information on how wireless radiation is responsible for pretty much every outbreak of the flu in history (Everytime we get an “upgrade” to our electromatic grid with new wireless communication technologies, an outbreak occurs), watch this phenomenal video by Dr Cowan:
Dr. Tom Cowan: 5G Radio Frequency and the COVID-19 Connection: https://old.bitchute.com/video/LY6dTOr8PW7s [11mins]
More info:
Senator Blumenthal Discovers That There Are Zero 5G Safety Studies: https://old.bitchute.com/video/bInqnO23DaKl [4:51mins]
5G Towers Appear to Be Weaponized: https://old.bitchute.com/video/y4ecuAj2w6Jc [2:57mins]
AI Language Model Explains 5G: A Synthetic Flower Of Life Tartarian Aether Grid Hijacking Our Minds, Bodies, Emotions, Life Force: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-101250124
I've written about this topic, and I could testify. Beverly Rubik is an expert who could provide much more information, and I'll put you in touch with her if you write to me.