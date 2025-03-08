https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/03/06/exclusive-usda-secretary-gives-update-on-egg-prices-all-in-on-chicken-repopulation-and-biosecurity-but-vaccines-for-chickens-off-the-table/
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins told Breitbart News exclusively that President Donald Trump’s administration will be focusing its egg price reduction efforts on repopulation of chickens and on biosecurity measures, and that the administration is now ruling out any vaccines for animals against avian bird flu….
Rollins elaborated in a followup answer saying that “absolutely not,” the vaccine will never be mandated for livestock, and any voluntary consideration of any such vaccines is at least a year away, probably longer if it is ever considered.
“Right now, the answer is absolutely not based on all of the research,” Rollins said. “I’ve visited an avian flu research facility last week. I’m going to another one next week in Georgia. I’m in constant contact with our veterinarians and our state Ag Commissioners. It seems like a very simple and easy and quick answer but ultimately the repercussions that we don’t fully understand could be so significant that we just have to go in a different direction. So again I think there is some misinformation out there, and mis-reporting, that USDA is somehow moving at light speed toward a vaccine of dairy cattle and egg-layers but the 100 percent answer to that is no, it’s not true, and we have a tremendous amount of work to do before we would even consider that as a potential solution and that is at least a year or more away….”
While biosecurity measures are the immediate pressing issue to combat avian bird flu, the long term solution here Rollins said is repopulating the chickens the Biden administration killed off.
“I think that’s right, and I think the idea that the mass culling that went on is devastating,” she said when asked if she thinks the long-term solution here is fully repopulating the chickens. “There’s a narrative out there about the indemnification and that they were incentivizing chicken farmers to kill their flocks. I know that’s not true, but I also know that we have got to be extremely purposeful in how we’re moving forward. I think one of the most promising things honestly is the biosecurity. We had 150 pilot projects that went in and said okay if we do audits, we lock the barns down, we pay for up to 75 percent of that locking down, of the 150 pilot projects only one has had a case of the avian flu hit them since those barns were secured. So that’s one big piece of this, but it’s tied to your point that repopulation and getting regulations lifted so we can repopulate almost immediately so we can get these egg-layers laying again, that is the long-term solution.”
