Many have expressed misplaced fear that the Pandemic Treaty is about to be approved. So I have made screenshots to let everyone know that there is still considerable disagreement.
While there is no official current draft, I have taken the screenshots from an unofficial but reliable draft document from close to the end of the INB's last meeting
The first slide tells us what the various highlighted colors mean. If there is no highlight, there is no agreement at all. The green indicates that in prior discussions there was agreement by the INB members.
The second slide reveals that a new section from the IHR has been added to the Treaty. Perhaps this was done in hopes of making this set of measures binding in this document, since it was only a recommendation in the IHR.
Meryl you never ever cease to amaze me.. Your analysis is always so thorough and complete and easy to understand, even though they are complicated issues, it has to be a gift..
Task in high priority is for the Trump administration to renounce & withdraw any wording inserted or agreed to by the Biden Harris administration, and after that is done, withdraw from the treaty, the WHO, and any affiliated organizations. & consider not funding them at all.
These people are not to be trusted and their actions have killed millions and impoverished a similar or greater number.