Remember the 1976 film “Network” with Peter Finch playing Howard Beale, and Faye Dunaway the ratings-obsessed enabler?

Beale galvanizes the nation, persuading viewers to shout, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” from their windows.

Well, in a very heartfelt way, this is exactly what Marjorie Taylor Greene has just shouted to the entire Beltway establishment. She has had enough of the swamp, and she tells us what that swamp is, and how she is done with it.

Here is the finale. But her 4 pages are definitely worth reading, or you can watch her say them to the American people. This is one gutsy woman. I will miss her, a lot. I want to say, “I feel the exact same way. How do we tolerate this mess?!!”

To watch her say it go here: https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992037226415554642

To read the 4 pages go here:

https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992037226415554642/photo/4

Thanks to a reader for pointing this out.