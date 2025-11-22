Marjorie Taylor Greene has had it with the bipartisan DC swamp and her President--and she lets them have it!
She will leave office in Jan. 2026. I think this will allow the Governor to appoint her successor, while there would be a special election if she leaves this year. Correct me if I'm wrong.
Remember the 1976 film “Network” with Peter Finch playing Howard Beale, and Faye Dunaway the ratings-obsessed enabler?
Beale galvanizes the nation, persuading viewers to shout, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” from their windows.
Well, in a very heartfelt way, this is exactly what Marjorie Taylor Greene has just shouted to the entire Beltway establishment. She has had enough of the swamp, and she tells us what that swamp is, and how she is done with it.
Here is the finale. But her 4 pages are definitely worth reading, or you can watch her say them to the American people. This is one gutsy woman. I will miss her, a lot. I want to say, “I feel the exact same way. How do we tolerate this mess?!!”
To watch her say it go here: https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992037226415554642
To read the 4 pages go here:
https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992037226415554642/photo/4
Thanks to a reader for pointing this out.
Trump broke that woman’s heart. A hero to me.
She resigns 2 days after qualifying for pension coincidentally