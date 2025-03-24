Mark Carney, who never won an election, becomes Canada's PM. How did that happen?
Liz Truss (former UK PM) said all his policies while head of the Bank of England were awful. His daughter is a trans activist. Is he there to give Canada the final coup de gras? (aka death blow).
Net Zero is the excuse to deindustrialize and bankrupt all our nations, so that the new financial architecture, the controllable electronic money and the 15 minute city plan can be implemented, while the winners (who lent to our governments and us) grab the spoils: the collateral, our land and resources.
Hat tip to the Expose for this expose on a master globalist henchman, and the following summary of Dan Fournier’s 6,000 word article:
Dan Fournier has written an essay giving an overview of Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney’s rise to power.
Carney has a background as a rich “elite” banker and globalist, with a history of questionable deeds and allegiances. And he has been actively involved in global climate initiatives, playing a key role in promoting climate-related financial disclosures. He launched initiatives such as the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (“GFANZ”) to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy.
“Carney has been a very strong advocate of the net zero narrative from its very inception. As Co-Chair for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (“GFANZ”), he is at the head of its cultish crusade,” Dan Fournier writes.
Additionally, Carney has served as the United Nations’ special envoy for climate action and climate finance.
Carney has ties to the Rothschild and Rockefeller families. His involvement with these families and organisations, such as the Group of Thirty, suggests there will be a push for the globalist climate agenda that will benefit the elite at the expense of the middle class.
“Carney’s ties and obsequious subservience to global banking elites, headed by the secretive Bank for International Settlements, should leave little doubt as to the dire economic plight of Canada,” Fournier says.
Carney is bad news. He will continue and amplify Trudeaus worst policies (gun control, oil production reduction, carbon tax, censorship, etc, etc). Carney is worse than Trudeau as he is an experienced WEF world leader.
If you are Canadian and vote for Carney's government you are begging for disaster..
Elections are so Old School in the New World Order 🤣. They DO because they CAN! Praying that the people of Faith will unite and Fight this Evil Tyranny 🙏