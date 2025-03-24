Net Zero is the excuse to deindustrialize and bankrupt all our nations, so that the new financial architecture, the controllable electronic money and the 15 minute city plan can be implemented, while the winners (who lent to our governments and us) grab the spoils: the collateral, our land and resources.

Hat tip to the Expose for this expose on a master globalist henchman, and the following summary of Dan Fournier’s 6,000 word article: