https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4856265-kennedy-trump-public-health-policies/

The Hill ran a hit piece on Bobby Kennedy today, using similar methods as STAT did earlier, quoting unreliable and biased sources: in this case, Ian Lipkin again, who should have scurried back into his warren and stayed therre after all the crimes he committed through a prolific medical-spy-takedown career. And a Robert L. Murphy.

Robert L Murphy is an infectious disease and bioengineering professor at Northwestern University. Much of his work for the past 35 years has had to do with HIV and AIDS.

I counted 66 NIH grants assigned to him on the Grantome site.

Like Ian Lipkin, whose checkered history I revealed yesterday, Dr. Murphy still publicly tries to tamp down the idea that COVID came from a lab, exposing both his ignorance and arrogance when claiming he knew a lot more about the subject than several intelligence agencies.

In the same March 2023 interview, here is what Dr. Murphy said about the COVID vaccines:

This technology is really incredible, and it saved millions of lives.

…with a new booster, the one that works better, it’s still under 20% of people have taken it. You have politicians and judges who are not educated in epidemiology or in health making these giant public health decisions that have life-and-death consequences for the population. We know the vaccines work, we know the boosters work, and we know the new booster even works better. We know that masks work. We know that social distancing and limiting crowd size and we know all that stuff works, but not enough people are willing to do any of that.

Here are relevant parts of his bio. Like Fauci, he has worked on HIV forever, but somehow never finds a cure. But makes a lot of money from industry and NIH trying.