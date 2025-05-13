Facts:

Fact 1. Michael Worobey (a frequent collaborator with the Proximal Origins authors and Rhodes Scholar), Andrew Rambaut (a coauthor of Proximal Origin), Kristian Andersen (who is thanked in the acknowledgements) and friends just revamped their theory of zoonotic origin to make it more palatable. After 13 months of review! their latest concoction was just published online. One wonders what the original version looked like and what revisions were made during those 13 months… You see, the virus flew part-way to Wuhan and was carried by humans part-way. To the wet market, even though there were zero positive samples from the wet market, which they fail to mention.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0092867425003538#abs0020

Fact 2. Meanwhile, Trump’s acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, challenged the Nature Medicine Editor-in Chief who published Proximal Origin to answer a series of questions on March 28, 2025, before RINO Senator Thom Tillis blocked his confirmation to the post:

This story was described in today’s Disinformation Chronicle by investigative reporter Paul Thacker, in the following snippets:

Published in the third month of the COVID pandemic [and written in the week after their Feb 1 secret teleconference—Nass] and arguing “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible,” the “Proximal Origin” paper became a handy tool for NIH officials and virologists attempting to dismiss as a “conspiracy theory” claims that the pandemic could have started in a Wuhan lab funded by Fauci. Nature Medicine’s editor-in-chief, Joao Monteiro, tweeted that the paper “put conspiracy theories” about the pandemic’s possible lab origin to rest.

NIH Director Francis Collins promoted the “Proximal Origin” paper weeks after Nature Medicine published it on his March 2020 NIH Director's Blog, and Fauci then seized upon the paper during a televised White House briefing a month afterwards [while pretending he did not know the authors and could not recall much about the paper.—Nass]

You may recall that spies and founders of coverups don’t want their photo taken nor do they want their fingerprints on the biggest coverup “scientific” paper of the 21st century. Farrar was never mentioned in the paper, nor was Fauci.

Back to the Worobey paper. It is assigning a natural origin to SARS-CoV-2 in western China or Laos, or even Vietnam:

The closest-inferred ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 likely circulated in Yunnan, China, or Northern Laos, overlapping with contiguous karst and cave landscapes extending through these regions23,24 (Figure 4J)…. more sampling in areas proximal to the Laos and Vietnam borders may identify additional CoVs descendant from relatively recent ancestors circulating in bats.

Here is the Worobey et al. fallback position: humans carried the virus part of the way and it flew with bats the rest of the way to Wuhan. Brilliant deduction, Sherlock!

By reconstructing the evolutionary history of sarbecoviruses while accounting for recombination, we show that the ancestors of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 likely circulated in horseshoe bat populations hundreds to thousands of kilometers away from the sites of the emergence of these viruses in humans and as recently as one to six years prior to this emergence. Our findings indicate that there would not have been sufficient time for the direct bat virus ancestor to reach the locations of emergence of the human SARS-CoVs via normal dispersal through bat populations alone… Given (1) the presumed emergence of SARS-CoV-1 through the animal trade, (2) the recency and location of the closest-inferred ancestor relative to SARS-CoV-2, (3) the consistently relatively high dispersal velocity associated with SARS-CoV-2, and (4) the clear evidence [?—Nass] that the epicenter of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was at one of only four markets in Wuhan that sold live wildlife from plausible intermediate host mammal species,42,43,44 either the closest-inferred ancestor or the direct ancestor of SARS-CoV-2 likely moved from an area in or around Yunnan province, to Hubei province, via the wild and farmed animal trade.

Now who paid for this paper to be written?

Fact 3. Lord Matt Ridley decides to muddy the waters on Laos (which is where EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan scientists and the Proximal Origin authors want us to think is where SARS-2 naturally zoonotically originated). On May 10, 2025 he tweeted:

Except scientists from Wuhan were not the only mammals sampling bats in Laos. (What a clever turn of phrase, Matt!). US Navy scientists were also sampling bats in Laos:

“US Navy (NMRC-A) collected those Laos Banal samples in 2017, but didn't allow Institut Pasteur to publish.”—Jim Haslam

Furthermore, Jim told exactly that to Matt Ridley (Lordy, Lordy!) 3 years ago. Confirming that Lord Ridley is another part of the COVID origins coverup.

I am not saying that the US Navy conspired to create SARS-2. But I am saying that the fact the US government obtained potential precursors of SARS-2 is being covered up. Why?

Fact 4. The entire justification for the very expensive biosecurity agenda of the USG, EU, WHO and a massive biosecurity industry hangs on the thread that pandemics have a zoonotic origin — and that humans should spend $billions or $trillions to tease it out and will then be able to prevent pandemics from spreading widely.

That thin thread can be cut if the public comes to understand:

that serious pandemics are MUCH more likely to come from labs

that by sampling and surveilling for dangerous viruses we are much more likely to unleash one on the public

that it is the nature of the military enterprise to adopt all discoveries for their potential as weapons

that labs studying deadly pathogens leak all the time: CDC receives 4 reports per week of accidents with dangerous pathogens including spills, escaped infected animals and exposed or sick lab workers

that the biodefense industry will do just about anything to keep the $billions flowing—and they are building massive facilities in Geneva, Germany, the US right now…

this myth is also designed to roll out untested and possibly dangerous "vaccines on the population all over again, while ignoring what is much more likely to work in a pandemic: repurposed drugs.

Vaccines take too long to be developed so waiting for a vaccine, again, will entail more lockdowns

WHO has been building its BioHub without authorization from its 194 member states because (in part) it will help cement the zoonotic origin theory in the minds of the public—because why would it spend zillions on a high containment lab to collect samples of deadly viruses if that was not really the problem?

No one has ever stopped a pandemic by finding a likely virus and then doing—what? Giving it to the military for “biodefense” studies? The entire notion that we can sample animals in the wild to prevent pandemics is a pipe dream. But actually a nightmare, since doing so is sure to make pandemics more likely.

Think of the money involved. The WHO hired McKinsey to estimate the costs of its Biosecurity Agenda. McKinsey estimated $100-200 Billion dollars to build out the infrastructure (labs, vaccine plants, surveillance tools, international network) and then at least $30-$40 Billion/year to keep it going. Contrast these amounts with the WHO’s budget for 2026-7: $2.1 Billion/year.

We all need to explain this to our friends and cut this thread. We need to put a stake in the heart of the Biosecurity Agenda and its evil twin, Gain-of-Function research designed to create newer and deadlier pathogens in a war to control humanity.