Pam Bondi dropped charges against Dr. Kirk Moore in midst of his Salt Lake City trial for NOT administering COVID vaccines
I cannot find any other confirmation of this but it would help restore Bondi's tattered reputation
Here is a long piece detailing prior efforts to get the case dropped, which does not explain why it took the Trump administration until today to dismiss the charges. What will it take for the government to admit the truth—that the vaccines provide a few weeks of protection, then make the recipient more susceptible to COVID; that they fail to prevent transmission; and they are extraordinarily dangerous?
https://www.citynewsvegas.com/news/breaking-pam-bondi-ordered-prosecution-of-dr-kirk-moore-after-refusing-to-dismiss-case/article_e742b3d2-8cd9-4d37-9d3b-97a82c15d2e4.html
BREAKING - Dr Kirk Moore's Case Has Been Dismissed - Special Livestream Tonight 1030pm UK time, 530pm EST
https://docmalik.substack.com/p/breaking-dr-kirk-moores-case-has?r=k6gro&utm_medium=email
“I just spoke to Kirk and I’m absolutely delighted to share that his case has been dismissed.
No doubt the authorities would have loved to prosecute him, but I suspect they were terrified of what might come out in discovery, especially about the harms of the mRNA jab. I don’t have much faith in the justice system, but in this instance, justice was served.
We may never know the full story behind why the case was dropped, but what matters is this: Kirk won.
Join me tonight as I speak with my good friend and celebrate this huge victory.”
