Meanwhile, the West has been pushing more disruption buttons in Syria, Georgia, Lebanon, Israel...Simplicius gives us the scoop on what is happening and how it all connects
The Empire Strikes Back - Launching Multi-Pronged Hybrid War Against Resistance Axis
It’s been an eventful few days as the Empire threw a head-fake with the Israeli conflict freeze, then launched into a major new hybrid escalation against the resistance, which included an attack on the Ruble initiated by sanctions against Gazprombank and many other Russian banks, a renewed Maidan color revolution attempt in Georgia, and now a massive Tu…
Last dying gasp of the globalists ambitions, the world can absorb the massive tsunami of cancer in vitro. Let us pray for a better future with the new species of humans waiting to be born in 2025
Iran still is working at "Promise 3", retaliation for Israel violating every law in the book:
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/11/03/736566/Iran-IRGC-commander-Ali-Fadavi-certainly-attack-Israel-act-of-aggression-
Militarily Iran can deal with the Zionist fiefdom in a way, Russia deals with NATO in the Ukraine. However there are quite a few Zionist Russians living in Israel (having the right to be protected) but Russia doesn't want them to return either. Apart from that there's an influential Jewish minority in Russia against war.
Such a problem does not exist in Iran: Jews there prefer to stay.
Iranian Jews refuse cash offer to move to Israel
https://www.therx.com/threads/iranian-jews-refuse-cash-offer-to-move-to-israel.499621/