The Pandemic fearmongers are very selective about what information gets out to the public. And very selective about what they tell you will be helpful. Let’s see what the media have to say about both these outbreaks.

Measles

The NY Times has never mentioned Ontario’s larger measles outbreak, while sometimes running multiple measles stories a day that denigrate Vitamin A or RFK.

https://www.vax-before-travel.com/2025/03/30/ontarios-measles-outbreak-exceeds-cases-us

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/ontario-measles-outbreak-rises

Outbreaks are also being monitored in other provinces, though the case counts are smaller — including in British Columbia, Manitoba and Alberta where 18 people are diagnosed, most of them minors. Last week, Saskatchewan confirmed its second case and said it was investigating a third. The latest numbers in Quebec are unchanged at 40 cases since last week…. Public Health Ontario said Thursday there have been 572 cases since the outbreak began in October, 453 of them confirmed and 119 probable. Of the 42 people requiring hospitalization, two have required intensive care, and 36 have been children — most of them unvaccinated….

In the United States, there have been 378 confirmed cases recorded across 18 jurisdictions this year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from last week.

Cholera

https://www.vax-before-travel.com/2025/03/29/cholera-outbreak-confirms-39-case-fatality-rate

Since January 2025, the Republic of Angola has been experiencing a significant cholera outbreak. The disease can cause severe acute watery diarrhea, resulting in considerable morbidity and mortality. As of March 23, 2025, a total of 8,543 cases and 329 deaths have been reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 3.9% in this northwestern African country. The outbreak has spread rapidly to 16 of Angola's 21 provinces, with the highest burden among those under 20. Angola shares borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, both of which are currently experiencing cholera outbreaks…. To reduce this outbreak, Angola's Ministry of Health, with support from others, carried out a five-day reactive vaccination campaign in January 2025. Over 900,000 people were vaccinated, and 700,000 additional doses of oral cholera vaccines arrived in the country in mid-March for a second reactive campaign. While the U.S. CDC has not issued a Travel Health Advisory regarding Angola's outbreak, the agency writes, 'cholera vaccination may be considered for children and adults traveling to areas of active cholera transmission.'

The (oral) cholera vaccine is now owned by the monkeypox vaccine manufacturer! Monkeypox vaccine was their only product, but they did so well with it as a result of the 2022 $Moneypox epidemic that Bavarian Nordic was able to buy the typhoid and cholera vaccines from Emergent BioSolutions, the anthrax vaccine manufacturer, in 2023. Nice work if you can get it.

The cholera vaccine is questionably safe and effective. According to CDC, safety is unknown and efficacy of the cholera vaccine is 80% at 3 months post ingestion and unknown thereafter.

Vaxchora is the only cholera vaccine approved for use in the United States. The FDA approved Vaxchora for people ages 2-to-64 years traveling to an area where cholera is present. The vaccine, a single dose taken by mouth, should be given at least 10 days before traveling. Vaxchora's manufacturer reports the vaccine reduces the chance of moderate and severe diarrhea in people ages 18-45 years by 90% at 10 days after vaccination, and by 80% at 3 months. It is unknown how long protection lasts beyond 3 months.

What does it cost? $395 to be handed one oral dose in NYC:

So you need an outbreak in order to make your fortune.

But what you really need in a cholera outbreak is water, with a little bicarbonate, salt and sugar. Cholera is a bacterial disease that causes very severe diarrhea —gallons —and it is contagious and you have to avoid contaminating water sources if possible. Oral rehydration fluid (or iv fluids when necessary) will save practically everyone since the cause of death is dehydration. Antibiotics are used as well since the cholera bacteria are killed by them. Water purification (a few drops of bleach will do) is essential.

The death rate with treatment should be less than 1%. But the current death rate is 3.9%. There have been 329 deaths in Angola, a resource rich country, and 8,543 known cases. Instead of spending probably upwards of $100 million vaccines, that money could have bought adequate treatments to save several hundred lives. Cholera is a deadly disease, unlike monkeypox. But vaccines are where the real money is.