After managing HIV and then monkeypox vaccinations for the federal government (successfully pushing them on over a million gay males in the US), he was given a plum job at CDC as director of immunizations and respiratory illnesses. But he quit after Dr. Monarez was fired, seeing the writing on the wall. Since then he has been a spokesperson regarding how the CDC is being destroyed by RFK, Jr.—presumably blowing up his chances for future federal employment, and presumably supported financially by the coup masters against any changes to the dreadful quality of our public health establishment.

Here is the article about how poor CDC is losing its ACIP staff. Note it is from The Guardian, which many suspect is a CIA mouthpiece. Note also that while this article complains about the audiovisual glitches at ACIP meetings, which it blames on inadequate staffing, I can tell you that those glitches occurring in the $100 Million Tom Harkins media center at CDC are longstanding. And they often happen when some irascible ACIP member or ex officio starts asking questions that CDC’s rulers do not want the audience to hear. I’ve seen this over and over.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/oct/27/vaccines-rfk-jr-cdc-acip-panel

The real deal is that the ACIP members have been basically pawns. The ACIP staff have controlled what they see, what they do, and crafted the questions they must vote on. Chose the briefers for them, most or all of whom are paid by CDC. The staff withhold literature or unpublished data that do not accord with what the CDC wants the ACIP members to do.

We saw this at the last meeting, in which ACIP staff claimed to the committee that many other countries give a birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine. One member went home and checked and found this was not true.

When (during the next to last ACIP meeting) Retsef Levi challenged the CDC spokesperson on the safety data for RSV monoclonal antibodies in newborns, citing literature (that had been concealed) that revealed serious safety issues, and asked them to respond—they refused to answer.

While the CDC briefers have MDs or PhDs after their names, what their job requires is that trash a full scientific investigation of the issues being considered, and skew the data presented in order to nudge the ACIP members to vote to add as many vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to as wide a demographic as possible in the US.

These people need to be fired if we are ever to get back to practicing real science again in the public health arena.

As far as the workgroups, these are collections of many CDC staff, outside vaccine experts and contracted scientists who are supposed to review “all” the data during frequent zoom calls so that only the most germane information has to be reviewed by the full ACIP committee.

However, what we’ve see in the 2 examples I provided above and many other examples, nothing of the sort actually happens. The workgroups are also carefully controlled, and they do not put any data that conflicts with Pharma’s plans in front of the full ACIP committee. So what good are they? They have been primarily window-dressing.

Here is the Guardian article:

The staff supporting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) were let go earlier this month in a sweeping round of layoffs that gutted entire departments of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of the committee’s working groups, which pore over data and help set the agendas, haven’t met for months, and there was little communication from the staff even before they received reduction in force (RIF) notices during the US government shutdown. The ACIP meeting planned for 22-23 October has been indefinitely postponed. The changes mean the US government may not make routine vaccine recommendations for more than half of children in 2026, and they will likely affect the development and recommendation of new vaccines in the pipeline. The ACIP made headlines in June when Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US health secretary, replaced all of the independent vaccine advisers with his own handpicked advisers, an unprecedented move. Some of these advisers, as well as others added in September, are vocal anti-vaccine activists. But the work of the committee isn’t done only by the independent advisers; it is supported by CDC staff and outside experts on working groups. The CDC staff provide logistical support and subject-matter expertise, and they make sure the committee follows rules and regulations. The entire department is now “gone”, Demetre Daskalakis, former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said last week at a press conference with Defend America Action. Only a designated federal official for the group remains, he said. “CDC scientists are being held hostage by Robert F Kennedy Jr,” Daskalakis added. (Doesn’t he look like a hostage-taker? Is this projection?—Nass) With the ACIP staff, “a lot of what they do is logistics,” said Kevin Ault, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine. In recent meetings, “you’ve kind of seen that fall apart”, he said. Some presentations weren’t available for the most recent meeting, and several Zoom meeting links and microphones weren’t working. (Dirty tricks?—Nass) The language of the votes wasn’t distributed to the public or apparently to the advisers ahead of time, with one committee member objecting to a vote because of the lack of information. (These were the dirty tricks played while ACIP had a full staff—Nass) With the support staff now gone, such delays and mistakes may worsen. It’s not just scientists and staff within the agency feeling the effects of terminations and shakeups. The ACIP’s working groups are often composed of subject experts, local health department officials, and representatives from medical groups in addition to CDC employees. There are usually eight to ten working groups at a given time focusing on pathogens such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human papillomavirus (HPV), and cytomegalovirus (CMV). “We usually do the very boring job of slogging through the data and deciding what information is most important to present at the public meeting,” Ault said. Most working groups have not met in at least six months. Ault was in a meeting for the working group on RSV in June when the news broke that all 17 advisers on the ACIP – some of whom were leading the session – were being fired. “They weren’t informed ahead of time. It was in the Wall Street Journal and somebody happened to be on the call and said, ‘Hey, did you guys know you just got fired?’” Ault said. Since then, Ault has attended no meetings and received little word from staff.