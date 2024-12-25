Every cloud has a silver lining. You were probably glad to take a Christmas break from my breakneck posting, and I got to cook and clean. I also shoveled snow when my plowman did not show up, which remarkably was fun and I’m not aching today. Then he showed up. My house has not looked this good in years (since COVID), and I am ready for company coming tomorrow. The health quotient of the food here is 110 on a scale of 1-100, since I had time to drive to the coop and get 90% organic, mostly local, ingredients.

I had an early Christmas with the grandchildren

I made a gallon of yogurt using raw Misty Brook farm milk and you have never had yogurt this good or this rich. I made coleslaw with purple cabbage, radicchio, hakurei turnips, daikon, carrots, mayo, fresh lemon juice and a splash of maple syrup. A wonderful veg lentil soup along the lines of minestrone. And a cauliflower pea and potato curry. Exciting to use the potatoes I grew. The secret of the rich gravy is using tomatoes, yogurt and extra fine almond flour. After frying the spices and onions, and simmering the gravy for quite a while, you may wish to blend it. This is a good way to get lots of turmeric into the diet, as well as having a very tasty gravy which you can use with other curries or freeze.

Jessica Rose said that “golden milk” had cured her chronic sinusitis. I have tried it for a week, which involves simmering a teaspoon of turmeric with some pepper, cinnamon, ginger and coconut milk or oil, or real milk, or water. I have consumed a cupful for a week but all I have to show for it is a yellow mustache and yellow stains on a spatula and some cups. I think I will give it a month.

You know I will be sending a blast of information. Let’s leave it till tomorrow. Enjoy your families. Give thanks for all your blessings. Pray for peace.