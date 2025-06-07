Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMichael Welch, James Corbett and Meryl Nass discuss the WHO's One World Health Order Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMichael Welch, James Corbett and Meryl Nass discuss the WHO's One World Health Order I am in the second half of the Global Research News Hour. Audio only.Meryl NassJun 07, 202526Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMichael Welch, James Corbett and Meryl Nass discuss the WHO's One World Health Order Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore65ShareThe WHO Pandemic Treaty is the New World (Health) Order. Ending National Sovereignty in 2025.26Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMichael Welch, James Corbett and Meryl Nass discuss the WHO's One World Health Order Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore65SharePrevious
In November 2024, we, the people, determined that the corrupt WHO ceased to exist in any form of influence on human health issues.
Genuine vaccines, which included a minute attenuated portion of the disease for which they were designed to combat, are now part of the DEADLY mRNA depopulation formula. Don't even take a chance on, once-genuine Flu vaccine. It's not worth the risk and will definitely do you more harm than good! The establishment changed the meaning of 'VACCINE' to accommodate poison jabs.
That's why the makers insist on ZERO LIABILITY as a condition of use! The fortunes they make contribute to the bribes they have to pay politicians to keep the deadly scam functioning.
Unjabbed Mick (UK) Avoiding corrupt medics who are part of the Depopulation program used by Big Pharma to become super-wealthy. Join the dots and refuse all further injected poisons!
When the entire "virus" fraud is widely understood the fascination with the WHO and their endless posturing vanishes. The medical profession (99%) that perpepuated this non science
has an unrepairable foundation...
That is where we are...