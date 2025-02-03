Mike Benz describes the background and basis for USAID, revealing how the successful US coup in Italy in 1948 led to an attempt to manage civil society and elections around the entire world
42 minute talk at Hillsdale College last Sept.
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1838448979799085456
Timestamps:
1:19: The Inauguration of Organized Political Warfare
11:20: NSC 10/2 and the Plausible Deniability Doctrine
15:08: Diplomacy Thru Duplicity
16:04: Smith-Mundt Act, The CIA Media Empire
19:40: The Department of Dirty Tricks
20:36: The CIA As Servant Of The State Department
23:02: 1789-1948 pre-history
29:54: 1948-1983
37:31: I learn there’s 2 mins left on the clock & need to summarize the post-1983 structural changes and post-2016 operational changes in like 3 mins
I only made it a third of the way thru the lecture!