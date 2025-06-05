Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz' montage of Jeffrey Sachs and Bono over about 20 years of "solving" global poverty Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMike Benz' montage of Jeffrey Sachs and Bono over about 20 years of "solving" global poverty 3 mins. 38 secondsMeryl NassJun 05, 202574Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz' montage of Jeffrey Sachs and Bono over about 20 years of "solving" global poverty Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore357Sharehttps://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/193039064241455136274Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz' montage of Jeffrey Sachs and Bono over about 20 years of "solving" global poverty Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore357SharePreviousNext
as Max Blumenthal said yesterday, the way you solve poverty is you get the US OUT OF the internal politics and OUT OF the economy of the dozens (or hundreds) of countries it's messing around in. Stop putting local farmers out of business by sending these countries our surplus Ag products that are paid for by US taxpayers. Stop the CIA from installing puppet governments all over the world. Stop Ag companies from getting local farmers to buy their GMO'd garbage seeds which then require spending money (they don't have) on chemical fertilizers and poisons euphemistically known as herbicide and pesticide. The US and its gangster organizations like the CIA and USAID need to LEAVE THE REST OF THE WORLD ALONE!
Maybe a “slow news day”, but that clip is epic! 😂😂