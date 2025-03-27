Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz on starvation warfare and the USG Rocky Mountain lab, MT, where Lyme disease and SARS-CoV-2 may have been createdCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMike Benz on starvation warfare and the USG Rocky Mountain lab, MT, where Lyme disease and SARS-CoV-2 may have been created25 mins. Drs. Burgdorfer and Munster are the most likely disease innovatorsMeryl NassMar 27, 202558Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz on starvation warfare and the USG Rocky Mountain lab, MT, where Lyme disease and SARS-CoV-2 may have been createdCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146Sharehttps://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/190449428487254025658Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMike Benz on starvation warfare and the USG Rocky Mountain lab, MT, where Lyme disease and SARS-CoV-2 may have been createdCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146SharePreviousNext
Many people in the US Government know about this yet, have failed to inform the public. Now would appear to be s good time for them to come forward.
How a Peter Daszak Tweet led to Rocky Mountain Lab:
https://jimhaslam.substack.com/p/daszak-responded-with-another-cufflink