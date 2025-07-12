The CDC must have seen this coming and tried to ward off the restriction to only sick kids, because look at the slides CDC prepared in an attempt to convince regulators that healthy kids were also being hospitalized and dying from/with COVID, and there was no way of knowing which kids needed the vaccine. So all of them did. Of course.

Yes, I know:

The PCR diagnostic tests are unreliable.

The vaccines don’t work.

The disease has gotten milder, and everyone now has been affected and has partial immunity

The shots are quite dangerous.

But what you must remember is that FDA and CDC still have practically all the same staff they had before January 20, and they have produced a massive collection of studies to “prove” that everything I just wrote is untrue. That is a problem. A BIG problem. You cannot take a bunch of MDs and PhDs (and some MD-PhDs) and tell them they have been wrong and they need to flip 180 degrees in outlook. It does not work. It cannot happen. They are unable to flip like that—they need new studies, reanalysis of data, etc. You know how stubborn they are. I know how stubborn they are, because once I have made up my mind, I am impossible to flip. They have been fed lies and they were too frightened to peer behind the veil.

Anyway. Here is what the media DIDN’T tell you:

Spikevax, Moderna’s COVID vaccine, is only approved for everyone if they are over 65 years old.

If you are under sixty-five, you just lost your “right” to the shot, unless you have an underlying condition that puts you at “high risk,” whatever that is. Healthy young people, no booster for you. Here it is in black and white.

If a doctor gives someone under 65 who is healthy a booster shot and the person has a serious side effect, they can now sue the doctor and Moderna for the side effect, which was not possible for kids under 12 before, as an EUA.

Furthermore, you will have a much better chance of winning such a lawsuit because the vaccine was not recommended for you, and your doctor should not have given it to you. Therefore, doctors, whom we have learned tend to be a timid lot, will avoid giving these shots out like candy, understanding their risk of a lawsuit just increased astronomically.

Until yesterday, the shot was recommended for all adults, healthy or not, unless they were pregnant. Despite that fact the shots made everyone miserable, even when you ignore the serious side effects:

What were doctors thinking? Don’t ask. They were behaving like good boys and girls and doing what their employer told them to do. Doctors used to be fierce when I went into medicine. See what happens when medicine stops being a cottage industry? Thank the Clintons for instructing hospitals and insurance companies to buy up doctor practices and transition the medical culture. In retrospect, this must have been done to prepare for the New World Order.

I promised to tell you how CDC was trying to avert this change in the label. They did tell some truths. Here are some choice slides I pulled from this presentation.

According to death certificates, only 90 US children died last year with COVID listed as the underlying cause of death. This is about half as many pediatric deaths as are said to be caused by flu (influenza A or B) each year.

Look at the fine print under the second slide. While it is claimed that tiny babies are hospitalized at the same rate as adults aged 65-74, these numbers did not require that patients have a positive covid test, nor that they were hospitalized for COVID. Hmmm.

Note also how CDC emphasizes the high rate of hospitalization in babies under six months old, who have never been “eligible” for a COVID shot. Looks like the CDC staff were angling to include them in the vaccinated population.

Probably only 11% or less of children are kept “up to date” with COVID boosters. If I am correct, then there is no evidence the boosters keep kids out of the hospital. And the argument for vaccinating kids falls apart. Note how CDC does not tell us the percentage of up-to-date vaccinated kids in the US population, who would have gotten about 6-8 shots by now.

What did my $500/hr hired gun Dr. Jeremy Faust of MedPage Today have to say about all this? He backs me up, but is distressed by what happened.