Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ultradarkmaga's avatar
ultradarkmaga
3h

those with chronic illness would be at most risk from vaxx..... a lot of murder going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
3h

No mandates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture