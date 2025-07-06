Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1hEdited

Dr Kirk Moore and co-defendants trial starts Monday July 7, 2025 in Utah.

GiveSendGo | Stand for Moore

https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Fight4moore

Dr Kirk Moore interview starts about 40:22. The rumble ads are a pain and have many to skip through but this doctor needs to be heard. AG Pam Bondi is proceeding with the case Biden admin started. Dr Kirk could get 35 yrs. Where is trump with all his crime buddy pardons?

Special Guest Dr. Kirk Moore

https://rumble.com/v6ukqdl--trumps-police-state-surges-with-militarization-and-mass-digital-surveillan.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
28m

I am glad that someone did what I earlier said SHOULD be done: Connect the money trail dots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture