Tony
3h

I am a forth generation farmer/rancher. Our son is a full partner in our ranching project. A new problem I have become aware of is outside money coming into our industry. There has always been a physician or business person here and there purchasing or renting land that has historically been in the hands of traditional family farmers/ranchers. Now we are getting non-American citizens buying land and hedge fund managers buying land. I have two examples of people coming from out of state and paying unreasonable amounts for property. I don’t know where their money is coming from. This is clearly something new that is making it more difficult for longtime farm/ranch families like mine to stay in business. Our farm and ranch families are the repository of knowledge regarding food production. All of this outside money is one more threat.

Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

The Big Agra companies have done a fine job of creating regulations that the traditional organic farmer can’t comply with! Our brain dead DC farm regulators just go with the flow! Same is true in the medical paradigm!

