Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
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Yeah, "they" think most of us have forgotten about this insanity and other crimes like "covid", Epstein, etc. because of the unprovoked attack on Iran... but we haven't. For the first time in my lifetime, I see people haven't forgotten things like they have in the past when the government does something in an attempt to distract us from their crimes. This liability protection for chemical companies would almost make the vaccine liability shield look good by comparison because of the *potential* damage thousands of new chemicals could have on every human, animal, plant, bird, and fish! This cannot stand.

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