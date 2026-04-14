More Americans doubt vaccine safety than trust it, POLITICO Poll finds
And "antivaxxers" are simply people who want market forces to be applied to vaccines, says Jeffrey Tucker. Most antivaxxers took vaccines--until an injury happened.
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/14/poll-rfk-maha-vaccine-safety-americans-00869088
Final paragraphs:
From a broad historical perspective, there was only a brief period in the decades after World War II when vaccination was less “politically contentious,” said Elena Conis, a University of California, Berkeley professor and author of “Vaccine Nation: America’s Changing Relationship with Immunization.”
Part of the reason vaccines were made mandatory for children for school entry, she said, is that “it’s always been hard to vaccinate adults” due to a level of resistance, “and vaccinating children…was the most expedient way to get a healthy adult population.”
And see this juicy article:
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-story-of-the-victorian-era-anti-mandate-movement/
The dominant theme of the [health freedom] movement now – and this has always been true – is to reject intervention and instead regard this industry as any other in a free marketplace (hamburgers, bottled water, washing machines, etc.), neither subsidized, nor mandated, nor protected from liability from imposed harms. If that goal were achieved, the “anti-vaxx” movement would shrink dramatically….
Science is never settled that's because it is science it is always searching. Religion is settled. According to the poll most Democrats believe in the religion of totalitarianism, THEIR TOTALITARIANISM. Have your virtue signaling credentials checked at the next march of the morons.
Yep, that’s me. I was fooled by the vax industry, until I was injured. I consider myself relatively intelligent, an attorney who deals with injuries, so I ask myself “How could I have been so naive?” I heard someone named Jane Ruby mention the “worst batches of Pfizer and Moderna”…. and learned I had been given doses of two bad batches of Moderna. My life changed at that moment.