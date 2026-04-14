Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
20m

Science is never settled that's because it is science it is always searching. Religion is settled. According to the poll most Democrats believe in the religion of totalitarianism, THEIR TOTALITARIANISM. Have your virtue signaling credentials checked at the next march of the morons.

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R. Elliott's avatar
R. Elliott
12mEdited

Yep, that’s me. I was fooled by the vax industry, until I was injured. I consider myself relatively intelligent, an attorney who deals with injuries, so I ask myself “How could I have been so naive?” I heard someone named Jane Ruby mention the “worst batches of Pfizer and Moderna”…. and learned I had been given doses of two bad batches of Moderna. My life changed at that moment.

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