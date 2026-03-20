Max Blumenthal is doing a great job of explaining what is going on.

Today he did so with Judge Napolitano:

The DOW tells you how well the US is doing: it is at 46,000 now, having lost almost 1,000 points in 2 days and 4,000 (8%) since Pam Bondi said we should all be talking about the DOW at 50,000, instead of talking about Epstein.

I won’t talk about the heroic Joe Kent, since everyone else is doing that. Except to say, Kent put into words what we all think—Trump is controlled by something that has nothing to do with US interests. Part of that control may be a reward, as Jared Kushner has been putting the pieces into place to gain many billions in investments in the area. And what requires more investment money than a rebuild? The more you knock down, the more that will need to be repaired and the more $ that will take—with big profits for bankers and construction industries. Insurance companies will have a reason to raise their prices stratospherically. You can sell more cars, more clothes, more caskets, more everything. We the people will pay the piper.

Israel is wantonly bombing civilian homes in the center of Beirut and Teheran, after flattening much of Gaza. These are war crimes. Sorry, but they are. And we, as Max noted, are supplying Israel with the bombs, the mid-air refueling and the intelligence that enables them to do so. We are complicit.

No wonder no one wants to talk about this war in polite company. No wonder why we don’t challenge the media blackout. We don’t want the responsibility that being complicit entails. Safer to be ignorant.