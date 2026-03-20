Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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JoanBalone's avatar
JoanBalone
6h

The Joe Kent interview with Tucker provides what seems to be truthful insight into how the decision was made to go headfirst with the Israeli’s into war with Iran. He seems like such an honorable human being. He’s highly intelligent and a rational thinker. Makes me so sad that he had to resign such an important position because he’s not a ‘yes’ man. Principled and heroic is my take.

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Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
3h

Just another endless war. Just a part of the Beast's plans being carried out. "We are a global production company. We have created a pretend world. We write the script. We are the producers. We are the directors. We are the main characters and the world is our stage." ---Retired Mossad agent interview with Leslie Stahl on 60 Minutes' "The Pager Plot".

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