“One Rule for Them” – Barry Young on Wave Patterns of Bad Batches and the Safest Site Near Parliament



In this exchange with @ABridgen, @BarryYoungNZ confirms that his analysis of the New Zealand vaccination data shows clear waves of particularly bad batches.



He has identified the pattern but has not yet released the full details, describing it as going “down a rabbit hole.”



The most striking finding, however, is that the single best-performing site in the entire country - the one with the lowest excess mortality, actually better than the expected background rate - was the pharmacy located right next to the Parliament buildings in central Wellington.



Andrew notes the parallel with European Parliament rules against 5G near their own buildings and the exemption of MPs from vaccine mandates.



Transcript:



[Andrew Bridgen] “Do you think there were particularly bad batches?



[Barry Young] Yes, I do. That’s what the data was showing that you were seeing. And I think that it looks like it’s been well hidden, but I found a way to uncover it to see that the batches were in actuality waves of the bad batches. It’s so clear when you look at it. And I haven’t revealed that data yet.



Because it’s like, hang on a minute, this really is going down a rabbit hole. But maybe it was just accidental release of certain things at certain times. That just happened to coincide perfectly with certain days. I don’t know. I can’t explain it. But it’s something that definitely we need to look at. And yes...

There were definitely some batches which were worse than others, and there could be a million different explanations for that.



[Liz Gunn] Perhaps the most damning one, though, Andrew, very briefly, is that the pharmacy that was nearest to Parliament building in the heart of Wellington City, which is where our parliamentarians are, on Barry’s data analysis over these last three years, that pharmacy happens to have been the one that had the safest numbers So I think if they ever roll out a jab again and we’re forced to have it, I’ll race down to Wellington and go to that pharmacy for the saline solution.



[Andrew] Liz, a bit like the fact that although 5G has rolled out all over Europe, the European Parliament decided they didn’t want any near their buildings.



No. Really?



No, they aren’t any. They made a ruling. No 5G towers anywhere near our Parliament buildings. Yeah.



[Barry] The MPs didn’t have to be vaccinated either, and they didn’t have to disclose it, their status, because it’s like, oh, it’s our privacy. It’s one rule for them and one rule for us. But yes, to the point Liz was making, the best pharmacy I ever found, the best, meaning that they had the lowest excess mortality.

And I mean, it was lower than the average. That’s how good it was. So they weren’t just given saline shots, they were given some kind of super vitamin boosters here. They were like, everyone who came out of that pharmacy lived longer than anyone else. It was incredible. Absolutely incredible.

And that was slap bang right in the middle of Wellington.



[Andrew] That’s just a coincidence, Barry.



... Serendipity.



[Liz] I mean, look at us all.

We’re all finding something extraordinary in the human spirit, which in the face of the most evil actions of human beings towards other human beings, we can still laugh. And I think that’s a saving grace, but we have to take action.”