Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
12h

The real question is 'Were there any GOOD batches?'

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
12h

Democide - death by gov't. Gratitude & blessings Dr. Nass, BY & all the Truth Warriors who are continuing to speak Truth to medical tyranny & take right action. In God we Trust ...

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