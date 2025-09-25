From today’s NYT:

Really? This might have been true ten years ago, but it certainly has not been true for vaccines approved in the 20teens. Heplisav-B—a Hep B vaccine for adults, was approved (licensed) knowing that it might cause heart attacks in 2017.

Dengvaxia was approved in 2019 for use in the US knowing that it killed a lot of children in the Philippines due to severe reactions when exposed to a different strain of Dengue.

rVSV-ZEBOV or Ervebo for Ebola Zaire was approved in 2019 without evidence of efficacy, using only the fact that it induced antibodies, which all vaccines do. Whether the antibodies prevent the disease was never established.

Jynneos was approved for smallpox and monkeypox in 2019 despite considerable evidence it caused heart inflammation (myocarditis).

Same is true for a new anthrax vaccine Cyfendus, licensed in 2023. No efficacy, just antibodies. Fake safety studies.

And then there are the COVID shots—the biggest travesty of all, approved starting in 2021.

And below, it appears to be okay that COVID shots cause myocarditis. NYT also lies that myocarditis is more common as a sequela of the infection rather than a side effect of the shot.

Myocarditis is hardly treatable, and a considerable percentage appear to have permanent scars and long-lasting inflammation. But the Gray Lady never lets the facts get in the way of a good story.

It is critical that FDA get rid of all the excuses and dodges that were employed to allow the vaccine approvals I have just listed to be issued. Safety and Efficacy are real concepts that have been redefined and trashed, but they are important. All current vaccine licenses require a new process of review in which actual data on safety and efficacy are presented. If you cannot prove the vaccines prevent a disease, and are safe, the licenses must be revoked. This is really very simple.

And state legislatures should be informed of the true facts about the vaccines they have mandated on their school children, and end the mandates.