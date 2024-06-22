You may not be surprised that our old friend, Sir Dr. Jeremy Farrar, 007, OBE who was licensed to Overdose 2600 hospitalized patients on HCQ in the RECOVERY and SOLIDARITY trials, has been on the bird flu beat for 20 years. No wonder he got his Order of the British Empire. He’s been stoking these flames a very long time.

And his fellow criminal, Dr. Peter Horby, Principal Investigator of the RECOVERY trial, who is only responsible for overdosing 1600 hospitalized patients of whom 400 died, was with Farrar in Vietnam 20 years ago to start up bird flu fear porn. He was made a Knight Bachelor for his services to eugenics in the UK in 2021.

Peter Horby, Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre, and Professor of Emerging and Infectious Diseases and Global Health, becomes a Knight Bachelor for services to Medical Research. He co-leads the UK Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy (RECOVERY) trial, the largest randomised controlled trial of COVID-19 treatments in the world. He is also the lead investigator of the EDCTP-funded epidemic-preparedness network – African coaLition for Epidemic Research, Response and Training (ALERRT). https://www.edctp.org/news/edctp-principal-investigators-receive-queens-birthday-honours/

Don’t forget the USA! The Council on Foreign Relations did their bit to stir the pot of chicken flu. They sent journalist and Senior Fellow Laurie Garrett on a national tour dressed as Henny Penny, to tell us that birds were falling out of the sky from flu, but not till they migrated to the US from overseas, and that millions of humans could die. Especially young, healthy people according to Garrett. (I’ve previously reported I attended one of her lectures at the MDI Biolab in Maine around 2005.)

Simultaneously, this scam was used to develop another really dangerous scam: the faked regulation of pandemic vaccines. This scheme centrally involved the WHO, EMA, FDA and Canada’s drugs regulator. This scheme is the MOCK-UP vaccine, which makes a mockery of regulation and mocks the people inveigled into taking these vaccines.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/glossary/mock-vaccine

Here’s how the scheme works:

Someday we expect a bird flu pandemic. We will absolutely definitely have to have a vaccine. Forget about drugs, we need vaccines! But it takes 10-15 years to develop a vaccine. Is this an insurmountable conundrum?

Of course not!

We invent a fake vaccine. Let’s pick a number; no, let’s pick 2 numbers! H1N1. H5N1. H9N2. H5N8. Whatever.

We design some vaccines with different Hemagglutinins and Neuraminidases. We throw in a potentially dangerous novel adjuvant, say MF59 or ASO3 to supercharge the immune response, because the next pandemic could be an existential threat, you never know. And as good girl scouts our motto is “Be Prepared.”

Then we take our new design and inject 1,000 or more people with it, preferably in some far-off country where they have no idea what they are getting. (Although right now that far-off country happens to be Finland, where they have started injecting people with an H5N8 vaccine for a virus that does not currently exist, except in freezers.)

A huge Pharma company creates the “package” of data required for this MOCK-UP vaccine as if it is a real product, but of course they could care less about its safety and efficacy because it is only a model and is not intended for use. The mock-up vaccine is like the cups and plates in a child’s tea party service, compared to the bone china used when Mommy serves tea.

The regulatory agencies then “approve” or “authorize” the mock-up vaccine, while they don’t care either about safety or efficacy because they don’t expect it to be used. Just like this:

When a real pandemic appears, the manufacturers suddenly swap out new virus genes for old ones and the regulators say, “Go for it!” They license the new vaccine based on the license for the mock-up vaccine. They grandfather it in, just like they do in the US for each year’s new seasonal flu vaccines.

Isn’t this a clever idea? Now we can get vaccines to our populations (who are desperately thirsting for them) in no time.

It took 5 days (FIVE DAYS) for the regulators to approve the Pandemrix swine flu vaccine with ASO3 in 2009, using this approach. This was the vaccine that caused severe narcolepsy in over 1300 adolescents.

But like I said, the whole idea is a scam and they know it. Tom Jefferson pointed out what the agencies really believed about this process:

Oh, and by the way, this process had a life of its own. You couldn’t stop it.

You see, the WHO orchestrated sleeper contracts between vaccine manufacturers and national governments around 2004 based on these mock-up vaccines. The contracts were signed and sealed. When WHO D-G Margaret Chan breathed the words “Level 6 pandemic” in 2009 the contracts were triggered and

the manufacturers delivered the product at warp speed;

countries had to pay for the vaccines per their contracts;

regulators had to approve them based on the mock-ups;

and governments had to use them.

The term “Level 6 pandemic” was struck down pretty fast after this, since its definition had been changed only weeks before D-G Chan spoke, enabling any old (new) virus to meet the bill. That alone was such a scandal that the term pandemic never got redefined by WHO, for over 10 years.

I don’t know what the magic words are to trigger the next set of sleeper contracts, or if they still exist. I don’t know what the process is, going forward. The IHR amendments and pandemic treaty were being used, in part, to globalize the acceptance of the “100 Day vaccine” but those efforts just failed, at least for the time being. But you can bet your bottom dollar there is a plan to get untested vaccines out to the population tout suite. Pharma, the WHO and their army of lawyers must have something cooked up and simmering on the back burner for bird flu.

Jeremy Farrar’s CEPI still planned to use those mock-up/prototype vaccines as their way in, as recently as 2023. A lot of our tax dollars go to CEPI:

Or will they just roll out some worthless old bird flu vaccine that has already been approved? Maybe a real killer, like this bird flu vaccine named Audenz, for which 5 times as many people who got the vaccine as got the placebo died?

Or will the FDA instruct manufacturers to start making vaccines that maybe were never approved?

Remember, this is a disease that is milder than a cold in humans. No American has ever died from bird flu, and only three have ever been said to have the disease, per CDC: one case of 4 days of fatigue, one case of pink eye, one case of pink eye with cough. All resolved.

It used to be a deadly disease but it only affected under 900 people worldwide, and killed about half of them. WHO has been desperately seeking someone killed by bird flu recently, and attempted to claim a death in Mexico, but the Mexicans didn’t let them get away with that claim. The WHO is actually expected to tell the truth in Mexico. I guess the Mexicans got sick and tired of being blamed for the 2009 swine flu, which turned out to be milder than seasonal influenza, but probably cost them $billions in tourism receipts.

When you cry “pandemic” you are automatically picking winners and losers.

Will the powers that be roll out a lethal disease for us too? They probably have a few in the fridge.

We need to shut this entire project down, worldwide, and fast.

P.S. I just did a 12 minute interview with Frank Gaffney on bird flu here.