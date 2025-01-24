https://www.u-s-history.com/pages/h1252.html

Here are all the Secretaries of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (1953-1979) and the Secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Services (after 1979, when Education got its own department)

Here are the professions of the last ten Secretaries of the DHHS:

Becerra: lawyer, politician

Azar: lawyer, Pharma CEO

Price: physician

Burwell: bureaucrat, worked for BMGF

Sibelius: politician, lobbyist

Leavitt: politician

Thompson: politician

Shalala: politician

Sullivan: physician

Bowen: physician, politician