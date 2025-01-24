Most DHHS Secretaries were politicians; many were lawyers; a few were doctors
Complaining that RFK, Jr. does not have a medical degree is hypocritical
Here are all the Secretaries of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (1953-1979) and the Secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Services (after 1979, when Education got its own department)
Here are the professions of the last ten Secretaries of the DHHS:
Becerra: lawyer, politician
Azar: lawyer, Pharma CEO
Price: physician
Burwell: bureaucrat, worked for BMGF
Sibelius: politician, lobbyist
Leavitt: politician
Thompson: politician
Shalala: politician
Sullivan: physician
Bowen: physician, politician
Does Bill Gates have a medical degree?
My Senator Durbin sent me a long letter explaining why Robert F Kennedy Junior was not qualified to run HHS. His rationale was that he was not a medical professional and a lawyer. I guess he is getting dementia and doesn’t remember that Alex Azar was a lawyer from Lilly that was put in place to manage the Covid.con! Pfizer greased the skids by donating $1 million to the Republican party so that Alex Azar was appointed. You don’t think that this was all preplanned to position Trump into a rock and a hard place, so his presidency was destroyed, and he could not be reelected.. President Trump made the mistake the first time around announcing ahead of time that he wanted Robert F Kennedy Junior to investigate the root cause of autism. When I asked my senators or their representatives why they weren’t looking into autism their answer was our hands are tied. Translation is that if we say anything about autism that it should be investigated, we would not be reelected to office because they fund my ability to be reelect. Consequently, most of the congressmen are gutless and won’t stand up for the American people and just want to keep their cushy jobs.! Time to term limits on all our political gutless wonders in DC!