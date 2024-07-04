This is his very popular article, posted on my substack, which you may want to reread.

Here is what he wrote this week regarding his situation and he is worried he will be sent to prison on fabricated charges. At the end of his letter I list officials you may wish to contact about his case.

Open Letter to friends around the world

Yuri Roshka, July 02, 2024

Dear friends,

First of all, I sincerely thank everyone who took a stand and protested against the attempt of the rulers of the globalist Soros network to sentence me criminally to several years of imprisonment on the basis of a false accusation of committing the crime of "influence peddling". It is not an unusual situation for me, because in the last 35 years I have always been criminally prosecuted for my political and journalistic activity. I was an anti-communist dissident and I became a dissident for the second time, an anti-globalist one.

Iurie Roșca

The power centers' obsession with silencing me is simply explained. Only in the last 15 years, since I am no longer an MP, as a journalist and editor, I have published about 10 books by the author, plus more than 15 books by foreign anti-System authors. I wrote hundreds of articles in four languages, made an enormous number of videos, held video conversations with anti-globalist intellectuals around the world.

I will mention here the titles of only a few of my books published in recent years: "The Fall from the USSR into the EU" (2014), ””Orthodoxy and Economic Nationalism” (2017), ”Conspiration of the Red Demons. 100 years since the Bolshevik coup” (2017), ”National Interest as Modus Vivendi” (2020), ”Falling from Capitalism in Technology. Notes of a dissident under the New World Order” (2023), ”Humanity 2.0: Depopulated and Augmented” (2024, English, German, French). My editorial activity is carried out within the institution of academic and editorial character, People's University, of which I am president.

Since 2020, when the fake Covid-19 pandemic broke out, I have been a staunch critic of the strategy of mass murder and genetic modification by injection. My video interventions and articles gained a remarkable audience in Moldova and Romania, which is why Big Tech platforms such as YouTube and Facebook have liquidated my accounts.

After Moscow started "special military operation" in Ukraine as a result of the Atlanticist strategies to strangle Russia, by order of the director of the Intelligence and Security Service, our news and political analysis website www.flux.md and my author's blog www.iurierosca.md under the pretext of combating "war propaganda". During this period, the governors of Chisinau, controlled by Western mafia circles, exerted major pressure on the Prosecutor's Office, trying to get them to open a criminal case against me. And finally the Soros mercenaries in government found the optimal solution to put me in prison.

They resorted to an illegal trick by which they sent a judge politically subordinate to the Atlanticist regime a criminal file, the examination of which had been pending for over six years. I mention that the criminal complaint was filed by a well-known swindler in my country back in February 2017. And then I was in conflict with the oligarchic and anti-national political power. But since the accusations brought could not be proven, the file remained in suspension for these 6 years. The episodes cited by the person who filed the criminal complaint would date from 2009-2011. But as his claims are not supported either by evidence or witnesses, it was necessary to identify a person endowed with the cloak of a judge who would be ready to commit any abuse and illegality in order to fulfill the political order to imprison an inconvenient public figure.

In my opinion, the acceleration of the rhythms of examining the criminal case in which I am a defendant is related not only to my activity as an anti-System journalist. I believe that one of the major factors that determined the urgency of the prison conviction process is the Chisinau Forum. This international think tank has become increasingly visible lately, bringing together more researchers, scholars, political analysts and investigative journalists from around the world. I recall here the name of the last editions of the Chisinau Forum that had a remarkable international impact.

”UN Agenda 21 and The Great Reset. The Fall from Liberalism to Technocracy and Transhumanism”, September 9-10, 2023. The subject of this meeting could be formulated as: The death of the liberal paradigm and the rise of technocracy. Our meeting this year was called ”UNRESTRICTED WARFARE. A Holistic Approach to the Great Reset” (25-26 May 2024). I have every reason to believe that the gathering together of so many eminent personalities from around the world, able to analyze in depth the state of the world today, disturbs the centers of globalist influence. And then it is resorted to annihilating the main organizer of this event that acquires the size of a world metapolitical movement.

My dear friends and comrades fighting against the technocratic tyranny of Satanists, I will not give up my position. I believe in Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. The importance of our cause above personal risks.

Please send your messages of support to the President of the Republic of Moldova, members of the Parliament and the Government, that is, to the political factors that control justice in my country. These people do not vibrate to arguments of a moral or legal character. But they are pragmatic enough to understand at some point that my persecution is disadvantageous to their image and jeopardizes their electoral chances.

God bless you all.

Sincerely yours,

Iurie Roșca

_______________________

Presidential office: Maia Sandu, President of Moldova

cancelaria@prm.md, petitii@prm.md, presa@prm.md

2.To: Members of Parliament: Chairman – Igor Grosu

info@parlament.md, doina.gherman@parlament.md, igor.grosu@parlament.md, fpas@parlament.md,

3. Prime-Minister - Dorin Recean:

cancelaria@gov.md, petitii@gov.md

4. Ministry of Justice, Minister - VERONICA MIHAILOV-MORARU:

secretariat@justice.gov.md, petitii@justice.gov.md

5. Prosecutor general – Ion Munteanu:

proc-gen@procuratura.md, presapg@procuratura.md

6. Superior Council of Magistracy:

petitie@csm.md, secretariat@csm.md