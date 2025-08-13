Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Rush's avatar
Jan Rush
6h

Fairly concise summary but MUCH IF NOT MOST of the darkness and the evil players(besides Fauci,Hotez,Dansic,Bill Gates of Hell,Schwab et al...oh and Lucifer)

behind this is missing. The heinousness of the transhuman beast system link...5G6G origins. Then and now excess stillbirths and excess deaths, turbo cancers of the working age group/18 to 60 plus no mention of medical and hospital malfeasance in treating/terminating those hospitalized with CV19 including deadly ventilators and associated sedation drugs...and don't forget Faucci's retirement investment; Remedesevir.

There's more but Mr Tucker..you get the drift. It ain't over and the fat lady isn't singing...she passed in her sleep one night post-jabb

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon Donovan's avatar
Sharon Donovan
6h

Your words of wisdom and honest science holds hope for a future of good health and truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture