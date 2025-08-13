https://lists.theepochtimes.com/archive/xP3iTC1A3o/5kdG8QBtO/TNooDw5sfaI

By Jeffrey Tucker

One wishes that this article could be made light and fun but it doesn’t seem possible. It provides an overview of one of the great industrial scandals of our time, one that has impacted you, your family, your community, and your country. The only real good news here is that it seems to be coming to a merciful end.

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of HHS withdrew funding for 22 government projects that relied on mRNA technology. They were managed by an agency called BARDA, which stands for Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. BARDA has been around since 2006 and played a huge role in the COVID period, working with industry and the military on issues of bioweapons. Much of its work is classified. Most people knew nothing of it, even though its operations impact the lives of everyone.

The press release by HHS which announced the end of these contracts cited a trove of documents put together by a team of scientists. It is 200 pages of summaries of the best science, including more than a thousand studies showing ineffectiveness and harms from our own public experience with this technology. Reading through them is a chilling experience and leaves no doubt about the results of these shots.

“The mRNA platform is no longer viable,” summarizes Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health.

This signals the end of an era of pharmaceutical innovation marked by arrogance, huge expenditure, wild risk taking, decades of skullduggery, and experiments on the population that will go down in history. Jay and RFK deserve congratulations for finally codifying the fate accompli, but the verdict had already been rendered by the public.

The public has long been skeptical of these injections. Even in the summer of 2021, I gave a speech in which I improvised an unexpected laugh line about how governments are always claiming to do good things for us while forcing on us things we don’t want. Listing taxes, public radio, foreign wars, and inflation, I included mRNA injection.

The crowd went wild. Of course this was a time of intensifying mandates in all sectors. People were forced to get a shot they did not need or want, and you could feel the outrage growing. Whole cities were segregated by vaccine status. Students were being kicked out of school and professors losing their jobs too. Even nurses who had risked it all and gained natural immunity were forced to inoculate themselves.

It was the same summer in which the people’s favorite COVID vaccine, the one-and-done produced by J&J that used a different method of delivery, was pulled off the market by none other than Anthony Fauci. It was part of a long effort to boost one method of delivering immunity (mRNA) over every other option.

It was also during this period when well-tested therapeutics such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were surreptitiously removed from the shelves in many parts of the country, despite many decades of use for respiratory infections. Looking back, this too was an effort to reduce the numbers of options available to the public, driving as many people as possible to mRNA technology.

The story of this approach to infectious disease dates back decades, even to the 1980s AIDS epidemic. The supposed advantage of this outlook to disease control was its delivery system in synthetic nanoparticles of gene-altering spike proteins that would trigger an immune response.

For decades, federal drug regulators were unconvinced of its effectiveness or safety. Among the problems, it was impossible to contain or control or otherwise limit the immune response, much less anticipate the full range of consequences for such fundamental changes.

Still the lure of the idea would not go away. This is because of the financial fashion for the subscription model as an industrial strategy that boosts profitability metrics. You see, mRNA shots can be jimmied up in a jiffy with small samples of virus sequencing. The mad scientists imagined the potential to cure everything forever, and Wall Street was ready to make bank.

Science fiction is fun in movies and books but reality poses other problems. It became clear early on that the shots did not stop infection. They did not stop transmission. And the old problem of mutations reared up too: the unstable but wily coronavirus kept reinventing itself in ways that outsmarted existing shot formulas, rendering them useless.

As the companies rolled out new boosters, and the FDA kept giving the rubber stamp, top employees at the agency started leaving. Dr Marion Gruber, Director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, and Dr. Philip Krause, Deputy Director, announced their resignations on August 31, 2021. Gruber’s last day was October 31, 2021, and Krause left in November 2021.

They were explicit about the reason: they would not preside over the rollout of another round of shots that had not been properly tested. They foresaw a coming disaster and wanted no part in it, as a matter of professional integrity. Still, the media was uninterested in exploring what might be the meaning of these strange developments.

The stories of shot anomalies began to pour in. It wasn’t just that the vaccinated still got infected. Among the first signs were widespread reports of menstrual disruption in women. As Naomi Wolf was first to say, this is a really scary sign, as women certainly knew because it suggests that some core biological functioning has been disrupted.

Still, there was no action to withdraw the shots pending further examination. Part of the reason was purely bureaucratic. They had been approved in the first place under highly irregular methods. It was an emergency edict that gave them the green light (the PREP Act), which also included an industrial indemnification against harms. Adding the shots to the childhood schedule added a second layer of immunity from lawsuits.

This meant that the vaccine-injured essentially had no recourse. Meanwhile, the reporting systems for chronicling injury began to blow up to levels never before seen. The incidents of myocarditis in the young were so high that even the manufacturers were forced to admit the issue. Then the documents concerning the first trials were released by court order. They showed sketchy methods, high rates of injury, and a failure to test on fundamentals.

With the stock prices of the main manufacturers now in the tank, and the core technology now facing public disrepute, there will be much more to say about this tragic episode in the future. Even from October 2020, I heard genuine experts predict in private that a rollout of these shots would risk not only the discrediting of this one tech but might even drag down the entire vaccine.

Sure enough, public opinion polls show that nearly half of young parents are now unwilling to commit to following the government’s recommended vaccine schedule for childhood. That schedule too is under fire, and facing renewed demands for evidence of safety and efficacy.

There is something Shakespearean about the above story. Even though it seems to be about difficult matters of science, genetics, immunology, and epidemiology, the underlying story is about something else. It’s about arrogance, greed, and the dangers of unaccountable plots and schemes at the highest levels, using emergency conditions to achieve a goal that would never have passed muster in normal times.

The lesson: no industry and no government should ever treat the public as their lab rats in an experiment. If they do, and the people have freedom left to speak, there will be a ferocious blowback. That’s where we are today.

