Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
1h

I would encourage anyone reading this to listen to the whole interview. Tucker and MTG just spill the truth for 2 hours.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
1hEdited

I wrote books about the need for a third party in 2012 and 2016. The window of opportunity after 2008 closed in the 2020’s. We are in a different era now. Individuals need to buck party leadership and stand on principles. A third party will never be allowed to gain traction. Look how difficult it was for RFK in 2024. No secret service protection, huge challenges to get on the ballot, smear campaigns coming from both major parties, building a financial structure from scratch for ads. If you do aspire to high office, work hard to win the primary for your party as an independent. In November you will gain votes from a wide coalition of voters. Never agree to toe the party line.

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