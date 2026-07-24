Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

Thank You, Meryl. I'll include this in the article series on this timely topic.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
4h

When do the arrests begin...and the trials..?

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