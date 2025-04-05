Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMust read: Scott Atlas provides the best analysis yet on the path we must take to build the society we long forCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMust read: Scott Atlas provides the best analysis yet on the path we must take to build the society we long forHe calls everyone to task. This was Atlas' keynote at the IMA conference yesterdayMeryl NassApr 05, 202534Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMust read: Scott Atlas provides the best analysis yet on the path we must take to build the society we long forCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore178ShareMalone NewsScott Atlas: Restoring Trust in Health Care“Restoring Trust in Health Care…Read more3 hours ago · 67 likes · 9 comments · Robert W Malone MD, MS34Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterMust read: Scott Atlas provides the best analysis yet on the path we must take to build the society we long forCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore178SharePrevious
Agree 100%! Unfortunately, the information pipeline is plugged by the mass media that filters and controls the truth of what has transpired because they have a $7 billion investment that was funneled from big medicine and big Pharma through the mass media to maintain the status quo in miss information and miss direction to keep the RNA pipeline open and maintain their bottom line.
It will take an Act of Congress to stop prescription consumer advertising, and if done will reduce mass media income by over 50% and shrink their dominance in controlling what we should believe is the truth. Our congressman in DC don’t have the guts to do it because they need the revenue from medical interests to stay in office. It is also the reason why autism has not been investigated up to this point.
No chance! Healthcare is a profit first scheme with little accountability. Most people are better off eating healthy and ignore Big Pharma and their minions.