My bad memory: I omitted 2 panels from our New World Order graphic
David Schonbrunn took my list of issues and organized them in the most useful way, making what is being done to us and what must be fixed, so much clearer
Thank you, David! Let’s use this scorecard as a measure of success (and what else needs to be accomplished) as we turn all these anti-human policies around, say Goodbye to Globalism and Hello to Individual Liberties and the Rule of Law.
Thank You, Meryl and David.
What people don't realize about the "build back better" motto that it's from an old Communist song, "We'll destroy the old world, all the way to the foundation, and on its ruins we'll build back better." And we all know how did it go...