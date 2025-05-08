Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

David 1260
3h

It appears that the Update was in April 2020 (It's unclear, as it isn't in the block quote). I'm impressed that so much was known that early.

Roberto
3h

In normal times of war, before using a weapon, countermeasures were already known. In case of biological warfare an antidote. Also because, if this weapon ended up in the hands of the enemy, it was necessary to know how to defend oneself. Now the enemy is the defenseless, and considerably stupid, populations of planet earth. It is a mass extermination done in a way that is not too accelerated so as not to raise too many questions. If C19 had a propagation rate 330% higher than Ebola or Marburg (does anyone explain to me that a virus from the forests of Germany in Central Africa is doing it?) it is evident that it was voluntarily spread, far from laboratory leaks..... Then the artist's touch was the vaccine ready even before there was the first case. So a bad cold transformed into psychological pressure to force the real weapon: the vaccine. They were good, there will be more space on the planet and the houses will cost less... there will be many empty ones

