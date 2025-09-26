My CHD-TV show 9/24 on the new vaccine paradigm (post Trump and ACIP) and the history of vaccine mandate resistance with Barbara Loe Fisher.Meryl NassSep 26, 20253236Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/acip-advancement-autism-announcement--more/3236SharePreviousNext
Looking forward to watching this show; always more to learn and to share with others. I recently bought Vaccines: Mythology, ideology and Reality...which provided a history of vaccination.
Doctors didn't know the causes of disease back 300 years ago....and many are in the same boat today. They studied diseases and treatments in med school...not health and prevention. When 95% of illness is created by what goes into the mouth, be it the wrong food, alcohol, drugs, tobacco, etc. and doctors don't study this,...why? Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, 2400 years ago cured people by his advice...eat nourishing foods and live a healthy lifestyle. He would never have promoted harmful drugs or injecting toxic matter into the bloodstream. As someone who has studied health for 64 years...Doctors should have studied health and nutrition and it would have been a far more sane and healthy world.
