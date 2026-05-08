My CHD-TV show this week discussed the House Farm Bill passed last week, and inquired of Dr. Stewart Tankersley how to fix the farm and food crisis at the state level.He is a medical freedom candidate running for AL Lieutenant GovernorMeryl NassMay 08, 20263728Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/whats-in-out-farm-bill-stewart-tankersley-md/3728SharePreviousNext
Very informative and IMPORTANT about OUR FOOD!!
Thanks to Dr. Nass, never stopping her research and love for humanity!
I have long been an advocate (also Catherine Austin Fitts) of focusing on the state you live in. That is increasing where the action is. Washington DC often sets broad guidelines for better or worse (mostly worse), but often the nitty gritty details occur at the state level.