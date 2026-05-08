Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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debcaso's avatar
debcaso
9h

Very informative and IMPORTANT about OUR FOOD!!

Thanks to Dr. Nass, never stopping her research and love for humanity!

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
9h

I have long been an advocate (also Catherine Austin Fitts) of focusing on the state you live in. That is increasing where the action is. Washington DC often sets broad guidelines for better or worse (mostly worse), but often the nitty gritty details occur at the state level.

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