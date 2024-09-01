By what percentage do you think a certain party might be willing to rig the vote in the US, given this degree of vote rigging in England? Andrew had won about 4 prior races for Parliament, garnering ever high percentages in subsequent elections.

As the most outspoken Parliamentarian in the UK, he is of course a victim of vote-rigging.

In the US, election watchers have long felt that no party was bold enough to try and rig the vote more than about 5%. But Andrew Bridgen’s case should be a wake-up call. The party that still pretends Joe Biden is running the United States could be brazen enough to rig the vote by 50%! After all, they are now managing to convince too many of us that Tipsy Kamala is a joyful rocket scientist who has been protecting the border for the past 4 years.