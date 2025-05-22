The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report: Dr. Meryl Nass on Censorship, Freedom of Speech, and Biological Warfare (Past and Present)

Dr. Meryl Nass was a renowned biological warfare expert who had testified before congress on multiple occasions about anthrax, vaccines, and Gulf War Syndrome. When the COVID-19 came, she found herself vocally criticizing the pandemic policies of the federal government and the Mills Administration. That’s when Maine’s medical board and the Mills family started targeting her. She was investigated for the crime of spreading “misinformation” and stripped of her license to practice medicine. In this episode of The Robinson Report, Nass explains how she came to be an expert in biological warfare, how she’s informally offered advice to RFK, Jr., and the future of weaponized medicine…